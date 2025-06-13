Kasey Bos News: Signs with Mainz until 2029

Bos has signed a contract with Mainz until 2029, joining from Melbourne Victory FC, his new club announced. "Kasey Bos is a very strong left winger who, with his defensive and offensive strengths as well as his dynamic and courageous style of play, fits the profile we are looking for very well. He has already proven his talent in the A-League. We believe that with his potential, he can also succeed in the Bundesliga and continue to develop alongside a seasoned professional like Phillipp Mwene," said Sporting Director Niko Bungert.

Bos was a regular starter for Melbourne Victory in the recently concluded 2024-25 Australian A-League season, making 26 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists. He was also in the starting lineup for the A-League final, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Melbourne City. Bos recently earned his first call-up to the Australian national team, which secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.