Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Keaton Parks headshot

Keaton Parks Injury: Ruled out against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Parks (undisclosed) is ruled out for Thursday's clash against Atlanta, according to coach Pascal Jansen, per Scott Churchson.

Parks won't feature in Thursday's game against Atlanta due to undisclosed reasons. It is still unclear whether his absence is related to a setback from his previous leg injury this season, and no timeline for his return is currently known. That said, he has started none of his last three appearances, so his absence will not impact the starting XI.

Keaton Parks
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now