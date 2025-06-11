Keaton Parks Injury: Ruled out against Atlanta

Parks (undisclosed) is ruled out for Thursday's clash against Atlanta, according to coach Pascal Jansen, per Scott Churchson.

Parks won't feature in Thursday's game against Atlanta due to undisclosed reasons. It is still unclear whether his absence is related to a setback from his previous leg injury this season, and no timeline for his return is currently known. That said, he has started none of his last three appearances, so his absence will not impact the starting XI.