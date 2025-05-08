Keito Nakamura News: Suspended via yellow cards

Nakamura is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Nakamura received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the final Ligue 1 game against Lille on May. 17. His absence will force a change in the starting squad, with Hafiz Ibrahim likely getting the start on the left flank. The Japanese forward will be back for the final of the French Cup against Paris on May. 24.