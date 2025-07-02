Kelechi Iheanacho News: Returns to Sevilla

Iheanacho is returning to his parent club Sevilla after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Middlesbrough.

Iheanacho featured in 15 games across all competitions for Middlesbrough while on loan from Sevilla, scoring one goal and providing two assists. The striker is now returning to his parent club with one year remaining on his contract, and might not stay long in Spain as several clubs around Europe are reportedly keen on signing him during the summer transfer window.