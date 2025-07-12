Kellyn Acosta Injury: Listed as questionable
Acosta (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's match against San Deigo, according to the MLS injury report.
Acosta is going to be a late call heading into Saturday, as the midfielder is now questionable after his absnece last outing. This is solid news, likely needing to pass some testing to play. He has only started in six of his 12 appearances this season and will likley see a bench spot if fit.
