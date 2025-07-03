Kellyn Acosta Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Acosta (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's trip to Cincinnati, per Alex Calabrese of Men in Red.

Acosta isn't an option for Saturday's trip to Cincinnati, though that isn't likely to be a big blow to the starting XI. Even when fit Acosta hasn't played a large role, coming off the bench in each of the last three matches. Acosta's next chance to return is a July 12 clash with San Diego.