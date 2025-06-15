Kelvin Yeboah News: Scores goal in defeat

Yeboah scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus San Diego FC.

Yeboah stood out for the losing side in this game, finishing a few attacks and finding the net from a rebound in the 38th minute. The striker ended an 11-game scoreless streak in MLS, and his five goals in 17 appearances are now the second-highest figure on the squad this season. He has been in and out of the starting lineup, but he might have key opportunities in upcoming fixtures while Tani Oluwayesi works with the Canadian national team.