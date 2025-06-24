Kenny Tete News: Done with Fulham

Tete has not accepted his contract offer from Fulham and has departed the club to pursue other interests.

Tete was out of contract at the end of the season and despite Fulham offering a new deal, he has not accepted and will pursue a different deal. This comes after starting in 21 of his 22 appearances last campaign, seeing a regular role at right-back. It appears the defender is attracting the most interest from Everton, likely to remain in the Premier League with his new landing spot.