Kerim-Sam Alajbegovic News: Signs with Red Bull Salzburg

Alajbegovic has joined Red Bull Salzburg on a permanent move from Bayer Leverkusen, his former club announced.

Alajbegovic is joining Austria to continue his development after featuring with the U19 team of Leverkusen and becoming a key player for the squad. The 17-year-old frequently participated in training with the senior squad under coach Xabi Alonso but is now parting ways with the club, although Leverkusen included a buy-back option as they intend to closely monitor his progress.