Kervin Arriaga News: Joins Levante on permanent move

Arriaga has signed a contract with Levante until June 2028, joining from Partizan Belgrade, his new club announced.

Arriaga developed at Platense and Marathon in Honduras before moving abroad to Minnesota in 2022 and later joining Partizan Belgrade. He was loaned to Real Zaragoza in January and made 17 appearances with one goal in Spain's Segunda Division. Heading into the 2025/26 season, he will discover the Spanish top flight for the first time and is expected to be a regular starter in midfield alongside Oriol Rey.