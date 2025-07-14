Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Kerwin Vargas headshot

Kerwin Vargas News: Scores one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Vargas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus New York City FC.

Vargas earned his second start in a row, recording a goal during the win Saturday. He has started five times in the last eight MLS appearances, recording two goals on five shots (five on target) and 10 crosses (three accurate) in that span.

Kerwin Vargas
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now