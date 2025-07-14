Kerwin Vargas News: Scores one
Vargas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus New York City FC.
Vargas earned his second start in a row, recording a goal during the win Saturday. He has started five times in the last eight MLS appearances, recording two goals on five shots (five on target) and 10 crosses (three accurate) in that span.
