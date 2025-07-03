Kevin Balanta News: Joins Santos Laguna on loan

Balanta is a new signing for Santos Laguna in a loan move for one year with purchase option from Tijuana.

Balanta will strengthen the Saints' squad in terms of ball recovery, looking to make his experience valuable in the upcoming Apertura and Leagues Cup competitions. While he's expected to compete for a center-back spot, he has also played as a holding midfielder in the past and can appear on either side. His potential inclusion in the lineup could mean less minutes of action for at least one among Bruno Amione, Edson Gutierrez and Oscar Haret Ortega.