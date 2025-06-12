Menu
Kevin De Bruyne News: Heads to Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 12, 2025 at 8:17am

De Bruyne is joining Napoli as a free agent after leaving Manchester City.

De Bruyne moves to Serie A after a successful multi-year run with Manchester City. He notched four goals and seven assists in 32 appearances (24 starts), adding 70 shots (21 on target), 68 key passes and 184 crosses (45 accurate). His arrival will likely lead to some tactical adjustments that could impact especially David Neres, Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori.

Kevin De Bruyne
Napoli
More Stats & News
