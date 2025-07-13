Kevin Mier News: Keeps clean sheet in opener

Mier recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Mazatlan.

Mier wasn't really tested in the weekend game, but his side's dominance allowed him to produce outside his area by completing 55 passes and creating one scoring chance. The goalkeeper has had outstanding campaigns lately, and this one should be no exception after Cruz Azul built a solid team across all its lines. He'll try to leave another opponent scoreless next Saturday on the road against an Atlas side that achieved three goals in the previous match.