Kevin O'Toole Injury: Should return Thursday

O'Toole (knee) should return to the lineup for Thursday's clash against Atlanta, according to coach Pascal Jansen, per Scott Churchson.

O'Toole has been sidelined since late April due to a knee ligament injury, but he seems to have fully recovered as he is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta. O'Toole has been an undisputed starter at left-back when fit, and he should reclaim his spot directly in place of Birk Risa.