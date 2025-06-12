Kevin O'Toole News: Features off bench

O'Toole (knee) featured off bench in Thursday's 4-0 victory against Atlanta, confirming he is fully recovered from his injury.

O'Toole missed the last seven MLS games due to a knee injury but has fully recovered from it since he featured for 17 minutes off the bench in Thursday's large win against Atlanta. O'Toole is an undisputed starter at left back when fit and there is no doubt he will reclaim that spot after building his fitness gradually. Until then, Birk Risa is getting the starts.