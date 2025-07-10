Kevin Palacios News: Moving to Santos Laguna

Palacios has completed a transfer to Santos Laguna from Colombian team Millonarios, his new club announced Thursday.

Palacios is coming off his most productive campaign in his home country after tallying five goals over 15 league matches (eight starts) in 2025. His arrival at the Lagunero side puts pressure on Ramiro Sordo and Jordan Carrillo on the left wing, although Sordo might remain the first choice for the immediate future. Still, the new signing will look to stand out in terms of dribbling and shooting skills.