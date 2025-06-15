Khiry Shelton News: Set for suspension

Shelton will be suspended for their next contest after picking up two yellow cards in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Dallas.

Shelton picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 61st minute of Saturday's game. This will leave him suspended for the next contest against Charlotte on June 25. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he has started four of the last five games at right back, with Andrew Brody likely replacing him for that game.