Ki-Jana Hoever Injury: Returns to Wolves

Hoever is returning to Wolverhampton after a loan spell at Auxerre where he featured in 30 games and contributed one goal and two assists.

Hoever spent one season on loan with Auxerre and had decent outings, contributing to three goals and creating 24 chances in 30 games. The right-back also contributed defensively with 51 tackles, 21 interceptions, and 64 clearances to help AJA remain in the French top flight. He is now heading back to Wolves with his future a bit blurry, as he doesn't know if he will be loaned again heading into the 2025/26 season.