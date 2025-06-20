Kike News: Signs with Espanyol

Kike has signed a contract with Espanyol for the two upcoming seasons, the club announced.

Kike departed Alaves as a free agent and didn't wait long before finding a new club, as he is joining Espanyol for the next two seasons. Kike scored 58 goals in the Spanish top flight, including 13 during the 2024/25 season. Heading into the 2025/26 season, Kike will bring experience to the Catalans' frontline, which now includes several young players who will need a leader.