Kike Salas News: Prolific season at both ends

Salas recorded three goals, two assists and 141 clearances across 31 appearances (25 starts) in LaLiga.

Salas found the back of the net three times for the second consecutive season, but the defender enjoyed a career-best season defensively as well, notching career-high marks in minutes played, starts, appearances, clearances and several other categories. Sevilla are likely to strengthen their defense during the summer transfer window, but Salas should remain in contention for regular minutes if he stays with the club in 2025/26.