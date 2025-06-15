Kim Kee-Hee News: Features one half Sunday
Kee-Hee (calf) played the first half in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Botafogo in the Club World Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.
Kee-Hee has been sidelined in the last two games for the Sounders due to a calf injury, but he has fully recovered from it since he played the first half against Botafogo on Sunday. The South Korean struggled quite a lot against the Brazilian frontline and could likely see decreased playing time when Yeimar Gomez is fully back and fit.
