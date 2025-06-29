Kim Min-Jae Injury: Not rushed to return

Kim (Achilles) needs time to integrate into the match squad after his long-term injury, coach Vincent Kompany said in a press conference. "When you come back from injury and haven't played a friendly match, you have to integrate into the team in competition. It's the situation with Minjae. But we'll see when and how long it takes."

Kim has been spotted training with the squad and working on his fitness indoors since the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, but he is still rehabilitating from his long-term Achilles injury, and it seems that coach Vincent Kompany does not want to rush him back to competition in order to avoid any setback and find the right time to make him feature again for the Bavarians. This could happen within the next fixtures, since the South Korean is close to returning. Until then, newcomer Jonathan Tah is already having a big role in the backline.