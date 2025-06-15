Menu
Kim Min-Jae Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Kim (Achilles) is still in the rehabilitation process of his injury and wasn't on the match sheet for Sunday's 10-0 victory against Auckland City FC in the Club World Cup, according to the club.

Kim hasn't fully recovered from his Achilles injury although he traveled with the squad and is participating in parts of training during the Club World Cup. The South Korean still has to return to the match squad and no precise timeline for his comeback has been communicated. Kim will have to face competition from newcomer Jonathan Tah when he returns from injury.

Kim Min-Jae
Bayern Munich
