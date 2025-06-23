Kim Min-Jae Injury: Trains with team
Kim (Achilles) was involved in group training Monday, according to his club.
Kim is seeing a positive update as his club continues at the Club World Cup, with the defender having returned to training. This does leave him to make a return soon, hopefully coming while they are at the competition. Even if he is held out a little longer to be cautious, it appears the defender should see the field again soon and will be fit for the start of next campaign.
