Fantasy Soccer
Kim Min-Jae headshot

Kim Min-Jae Injury: Trains with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Kim (Achilles) was involved in group training Monday, according to his club.

Kim is seeing a positive update as his club continues at the Club World Cup, with the defender having returned to training. This does leave him to make a return soon, hopefully coming while they are at the competition. Even if he is held out a little longer to be cautious, it appears the defender should see the field again soon and will be fit for the start of next campaign.

Kim Min-Jae
Bayern Munich
