Kim Min-Jae News: On bench vs. PSG

Kim (Achilles) was an unused sub in the 2-0 loss to PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals Saturday.

Kim was part of the bench and could've seen time had Bayern had to protect the lead late in the game, but that never happened. The defender should be ready to go for the 2025/26 season and figures to be a regular at the back once again. Kim recorded 40 starts between the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League in the 2024/25 campaign.