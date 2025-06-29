Kingsley Coman Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Coman (thigh) suffered an injury and was forced off in the 58th minute of Sunday's 4-2 victory against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup, according to L'Equipe.

Coman suffered a left thigh injury in the second half of Sunday's game in a duel with Wesley Franca and was forced off the pitch as he couldn't continue. The Frenchman will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he can be available to face his former club Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. If he can't make the squad, Leroy Sane will likely step in for him in the frontline during what could be his final moments as a Bayern player.