Kingsley Coman News: Plays in loss to PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Coman (thigh) started in the 2-0 loss to PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Coman didn't play the whole game, as he was subbed off in the 80th minute for Thomas Muller. The Frenchman looked as threatening as he had always been and showed that the thigh injury he was dealing with wasn't serious. Coman is expected to be a rotational piece in Bayern's attack for the 2025/26 campaign.

Kingsley Coman
Bayern Munich
