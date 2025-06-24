Kjell-Arik Watjen News: Loaned to Bochum

Watjen has been sent on loan to Bochum from Dortmund, according to his parent club.

Watjen is going to see a change of colors over the next season as he departs Dortmund on loan, heading to the second tier of German football with Bochum. This is likely due to his minimal role in the squad, not set to see much time with a loaded midfield and a few additions to that department already this offseason. Who will hope for a decent loan spell and to return to the club fighting for more time.