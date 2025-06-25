Kjell Scherpen News: Loan comes to end

Scherpen has returned to Brighton from his loan with Sturm Graz.

Scherpen is done with his time in Austria after a full season spent with Sturm Graz and is now back with Brighton. He would see a starting role with the club and even capture UCL appearances, appearing in 40 games while recording 55 goals allowed and eight clean sheets. He could work into a role as a backup with Brighton but is unlikely to take over a starting role, with the 25-year-old possibly seeing another loan or a transfer out.