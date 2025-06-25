Menu
Kjell Scherpen headshot

Kjell Scherpen News: Loan comes to end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Scherpen has returned to Brighton from his loan with Sturm Graz.

Scherpen is done with his time in Austria after a full season spent with Sturm Graz and is now back with Brighton. He would see a starting role with the club and even capture UCL appearances, appearing in 40 games while recording 55 goals allowed and eight clean sheets. He could work into a role as a backup with Brighton but is unlikely to take over a starting role, with the 25-year-old possibly seeing another loan or a transfer out.

Kjell Scherpen
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
