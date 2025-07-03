Kobe Franklin News: Available as substitute Thursday

Franklin (ankle) is on the bench for Thursday's game against New York City FC.

Franklin was not expected to be available yet but achieved enough fitness to make the match squad. In case he's ready for meaningful time, the defender will be an alternative to Kosi Thompson and Raoul Petretta on the flanks. Still, Franklin might remain a backup option in the near future, having yet to play more than 24 minutes in a single game this season.