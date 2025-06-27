Koki Machida News: Joining Hoffenheim
Machida has completed a permanent transfer to Hoffenheim, his new club announced Friday.
Machida left Kashima Antlers to join Union SG in January 2022 and went on to make 114 appearances for the club across all competitions, tallying four goals and two assists. Machida should add depth to the defensive line for the 2025/26 and should have a decent shot at fighting for steady minutes.
