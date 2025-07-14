Kolo News: Extends contract

Kolodziejczak has extended his contract with Paris FC for one season, according to his parent club.

Kolodziejczak is not going to be leaving Paris after helping with their promotion to Ligue 1, as the defender has been handed an extension for a year, as expected. He appeared in 45 games last season and was a regular sight on the field, likely the reason for his signing. He will hope to maintain this role despite the elevated level they will be playing in this season.