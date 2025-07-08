Kota Takai News: Joins Spurs

Takai has completed a transfer to Tottenham from Kawasaki Frontale, according to his new club.

Takai is seeing a new club this offseason as he leaves Japan for England, having been sent to Tottenham on a deal until 2030. The defender joins after appearing in 22 games in the Japanese J1 League, a decent season for the defender. At the age of 20, he will have some work to do before he sees any regular time for the club, probably not seeing a major role in his first season with the club.