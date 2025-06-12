Kouka News: Efficient striker option in 2025

Kouka made 16 Ligue 1 appearances for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Kouka offered impact when introduced in the second half of the season, averaging a goal contribution every four matches from limited minutes. His 21 shots across 16 games showed proactive positioning and offensive hunger. Kouka is signed until the end of June and it remains unsure if the club will extend his stay or let him leave as a free agent.