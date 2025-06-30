Kristijan Kahlina News: Allows three in loss
Kahlina made two saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Chicago.
Kahlina had a nightmare first half, with the opposition scoring three times during a 10-minute span, and then didn't see much action during the rest of the contest. It's been a tough run for the goalkeeper as of late as he allowed a whopping 24 goals over his last eight starts. Although none of the goals Chicago scored were his fault, the recent numbers could make Kahlina be benched again for upcoming matches.
