Kristijan Kahlina News: Keeps clean sheet
Kahlina recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory against New York City FC.
Kahlina made three key saves to keep the clean sheet victory Saturday. He's allowed 11 goals on 11 saves in the last five appearances, keeping one clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with D.C United for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored just three goals in the last five appearances.
