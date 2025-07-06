Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Kristijan Kahlina headshot

Kristijan Kahlina News: Three saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Kahlina registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Orlando City SC.

Kahlina made at least two saves for a third straight game, but he is up to seven goals against and seven saves over that span. This also marked his ninth consecutive appearance with at least two goals conceded. Up next for Charlotte FC is a meeting with New York City FC on Saturday.

Kristijan Kahlina
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now