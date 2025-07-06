Kristijan Kahlina News: Three saves in draw
Kahlina registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Orlando City SC.
Kahlina made at least two saves for a third straight game, but he is up to seven goals against and seven saves over that span. This also marked his ninth consecutive appearance with at least two goals conceded. Up next for Charlotte FC is a meeting with New York City FC on Saturday.
