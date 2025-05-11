Kristoffer Ajer Injury: Suffers minor injury

Ajer (undisclosed) suffered a minor injury that ruled him out of Sunday's 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town, he will hopefully be available against Fulham, coach Thomas Frank said in a press conference. "A minor injury. He actually played with that against Manchester United but couldn't push through this time. He'll hopefully be available against Fulham."

