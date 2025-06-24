Kwasi Sibo News: Defensive midfield workhorse

Sibo made 34 appearances for Real Oviedo in La Liga2 during the 2024/25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Sibo served as the midfield's defensive anchor, breaking up play and linking defence to attack effectively. His presence helped maintain structure during the dramatic playoff push, offering tactical cohesion and contributing to the promotion to the Spanish top flight. His durability and disciplined performances highlight his value as a dependable midfield sentinel, and his over 2,200 minutes played throughout the season will likely allow him to be a regular starter heading into the 2025/26 La Liga campaign.