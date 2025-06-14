Kye Rowles News: Starts against RSL

Rowles (not injury related) is part of his side's starting lineup for Saturday's visit to Real Salt Lake.

Rowles spent some time with the Australian national team, but he didn't play and returned to his club in time for the MLS week 19 matchup. With Rowles added to a three-man defense alongside Lucas Bartlett and Garrison Tubbs, the team will hope to shake off a seven-goal defeat they suffered to Chicago Fire, but they may still be vulnerable at the back.