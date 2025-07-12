Kyle Duncan Injury: Suffering from knee injury
Duncan is questionable for Saturday's match against Philadelphia due to a knee injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Duncan is going to be a late call for Saturday after he picked up a knee injury over the week. That said, he will likely need to pass some testing to be an option for the contest. He is a regular starter, so this could be a tough loss, with Dylan Nealis as a possible replacement on the right flank.
