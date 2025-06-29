Kyle Duncan News: Stars against Minnesota

Duncan had an assist while crossing nine times (three accurate), creating six chances and making five tackles (winning four) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Minnesota.

Duncan set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 90th minute assisting the game tying goal while leading the Red Bulls in crosses, chances created and tackles. The assist was the first goal involvement in June for Duncan who has combined for seven chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.