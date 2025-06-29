Menu
Kyle Duncan headshot

Kyle Duncan News: Stars against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Duncan had an assist while crossing nine times (three accurate), creating six chances and making five tackles (winning four) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Minnesota.

Duncan set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 90th minute assisting the game tying goal while leading the Red Bulls in crosses, chances created and tackles. The assist was the first goal involvement in June for Duncan who has combined for seven chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.

Kyle Duncan
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
