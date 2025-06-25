Kyle Walker News: Departs Milan

Walker hasn't been bought out by Milan and won't stay at Manchester City this summer, Goal reported.

Walker was a day-one starter at Milan but picked up a few different physical problems in the last couple of months, and the club elected not to keep him. He finished up 13 crosses (zero accurate), 20 tackles, 12 interceptions and 23 clearances in 13 appearances, contributing to one clean sheet. He and Manchester City will look for a new home in the summer.