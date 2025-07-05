Kyle Walker News: Transfers to Burnley
Walker has completed a permanent transfer from Manchester City to Burnley, his new club confirmed Saturday.
Walker spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at AC Milan from Manchester City, but now he's left the Citizens for good. As a player with vast experience under his belt, expect Walker to be a regular for the Clarets in their return to the Premier League as long as he stays healthy.
