Kyle Walker-Peters Injury: Leaves Southampton

Walker-Peters is departing Southampton after five and a half season with the team, the club announced.

Walker-Peters is departing the club following his contract end after making 202 appearances and scoring six goals for Southampton, having initially joined on loan from Tottenham in January 2020. The 28-year-old full-back impressed in multiple roles with Southampton and earned his England senior debut with back-to-back appearances in March 2022. His standout performances during the Saints' promotion-winning campaign, which included 46 appearances, earned him a spot in the 2023/24 PFA Championship Team of the Season.