Kylian Mbappe Injury: Aiming return against Salzburg

Mbappe (illness) is feeling better and the club is optimistic he can return for the third group stage game against Salzburg on Thursday, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "He's doing better. He came back from the hospital two days ago. He's recovering. Day by day, we're more optimistic about him being fit for the match against Salzburg."

Mbappe has been struggling with a significant viral stomach infection that will make him miss a second game in a row in the FIFA Club World Cup. That said, the medical staff is optimistic about his potential return for Thursday's game against Salzburg. Until then, Gonzalo is expected to get the starting spot in the frontline again against Pachuca on Sunday.