Kylian Mbappe Injury: Late call against Al Hilal

Mbappe (undisclosed) is a late call for Wednesday's clash against Al Hilal for the first group stage game of the FIFA Club World Cup, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "He felt a little better today, but not well enough. It's very hot, and it was better for him not to go out to train. We'll wait until the last minute and we'll decide tomorrow morning. He's a more dynamic striker. He's not a positional player. He's not a reference number nine, a box player, but he's a number nine who scores a lot of goals."

Mbappe didn't train on Tuesday for undisclosed reasons and will be a late fitness test for Wednesday's first group stage clash against Al Hilal. His absence would be a big blow for the Merengues since the Frenchman is an undisputed starter for Madrid when fit, and the club has big ambitions in this competition under new coach Xabi Alonso. If Mbappe is deemed not fit enough for the game, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz are the likely replacements in the frontline.