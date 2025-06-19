Kylian Mbappe Injury: Misses opening game due to illness

Mbappe (illness) missed the opening game for Real Madrid against Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup and is still a doubt for Sunday's clash against Pachuca, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "We don't know. We need to see how his recovery is going. He hasn't been able to train well in recent days. He's been in a bad way, with a significant viral infection, and we'll have to keep an eye on it."

