Kylian Mbappe Injury: Will be available in knockout stage

Mbappe (illness) resumed team training and is feeling better but hasn't yet fully recovered. He will be available in the knockout phases if Real Madrid are qualified, coach Xabi Alonso said in a press conference. "I was happy to see him on the pitch, but it was the first day he'd put on his boots and run a little. He's been fine, but not recovered enough. He still has a weak spot to be able to play tomorrow at the competitive level we'll need. We spoke after training, and he'd rather stay and recover well so he can be available when we advance, and if we do advance to the round of 16. He's still in the recovery process; he's not in perfect shape for tomorrow."

